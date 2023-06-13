Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Has $20.50 Million Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd boosted its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,668 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 17,313 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of United Rentals worth $20,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,905,379,000 after purchasing an additional 186,931 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,631,282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,521,122,000 after purchasing an additional 41,952 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,080 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $497,410,000 after purchasing an additional 22,189 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in United Rentals by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,171,320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $416,308,000 after buying an additional 8,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,152,775 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $409,719,000 after buying an additional 243,136 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of URI traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $390.57. 726,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 920,385. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $357.75 and a 200-day moving average of $385.37. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $230.54 and a one year high of $481.99. The firm has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.12 by ($0.17). United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.77% and a net margin of 17.65%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 39.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on URI. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $441.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $505.00 to $498.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $544.00 to $482.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $425.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $399.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $421.08.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total value of $260,731.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,520 shares in the company, valued at $2,344,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Profile

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

