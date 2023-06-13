Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Has $13.85 Million Stock Holdings in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd raised its stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) by 48.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 374,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,166 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd owned approximately 0.14% of Bentley Systems worth $13,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Bentley Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $342,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bentley Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $4,861,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Bentley Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Bentley Systems by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 540,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,969,000 after acquiring an additional 240,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Bentley Systems by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 278,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,310,000 after acquiring an additional 78,922 shares in the last quarter. 36.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Insider Activity at Bentley Systems

In other Bentley Systems news, COO Nicholas Cumins sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $1,288,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,518,816.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Bentley Systems news, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 50,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $2,160,783.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,594,258 shares in the company, valued at $535,381,907.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Nicholas Cumins sold 28,000 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $1,288,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,518,816.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 295,698 shares of company stock worth $13,083,953 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bentley Systems Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BSY shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Bentley Systems from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Bentley Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Bentley Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Bentley Systems from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.78.

BSY stock traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.87. 933,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 825,755. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.21. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $30.33 and a 52 week high of $51.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 99.30, a P/E/G ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $314.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.37 million. As a group, analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bentley Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.22%.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.