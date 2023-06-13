Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Decreases Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd decreased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,822 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,535 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $5,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 255.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 346,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,752,000 after acquiring an additional 249,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2,735.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 256,096 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,810,000 after buying an additional 247,064 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 721,692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $123,460,000 after buying an additional 239,529 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,130,032 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $202,773,000 after buying an additional 224,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 407,289 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $69,675,000 after buying an additional 204,325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

KEYS stock traded up $2.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $164.03. 841,512 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,163,244. The firm has a market cap of $29.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.16. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.07 and a 1-year high of $189.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 31.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KEYS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 29,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.95, for a total transaction of $4,719,061.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 227,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,904,194.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 29,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.95, for a total transaction of $4,719,061.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 227,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,904,194.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $157.45 per share, for a total transaction of $66,129.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,988.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Further Reading

