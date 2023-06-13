Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Buys Shares of 64,000 PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 64,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,558,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $319,712,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,294,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $713,894,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005,315 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 284.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,691,346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $403,784,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470,726 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $720,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in PayPal by 171.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,941,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $351,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.73. 15,919,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,548,865. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.95 and a 12 month high of $103.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $71.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on PayPal from $108.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on PayPal from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on PayPal from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.27.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.