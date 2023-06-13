Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Acquires 8,025 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 253,989 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,025 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd owned about 0.30% of Hexcel worth $14,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HXL. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,160,587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $318,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263,252 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,420,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $500,755,000 after purchasing an additional 475,375 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,409,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $202,771,000 after purchasing an additional 344,711 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 272.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 433,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,669,000 after purchasing an additional 316,896 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Hexcel in the 4th quarter worth about $14,976,000. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hexcel Price Performance

HXL stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.17. 420,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 605,173. Hexcel Co. has a 52-week low of $47.38 and a 52-week high of $75.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.04.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. Hexcel had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $457.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Hexcel’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Hexcel’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HXL. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Hexcel from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Hexcel from $59.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Hexcel from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hexcel in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Hexcel from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Hexcel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

Further Reading

