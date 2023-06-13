Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Raises Dividend to $0.45 Per Share

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Saturday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.446 per share on Saturday, July 1st. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Loblaw Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Loblaw Companies Trading Up 0.1 %

Loblaw Companies stock opened at C$116.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Loblaw Companies has a one year low of C$105.57 and a one year high of C$129.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$37.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$122.70 and its 200 day moving average is C$120.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on L shares. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$137.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$123.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. CIBC upped their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$145.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$165.00 to C$168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Loblaw Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$139.94.

About Loblaw Companies

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

