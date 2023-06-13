LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Shares Sold by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lowered its position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,318,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,371 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned approximately 4.33% of LivaNova worth $128,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in LivaNova by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in LivaNova by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in LivaNova during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in LivaNova during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in LivaNova during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIVN traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.56. The stock had a trading volume of 23,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.18 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.81. LivaNova PLC has a 12-month low of $40.26 and a 12-month high of $66.73.

LivaNova ( NASDAQ:LIVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 10.40% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $263.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.43 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that LivaNova PLC will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LIVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LivaNova in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on LivaNova in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on LivaNova from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.60.

In other LivaNova news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $94,461.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,759,089.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiopulmonary and Other segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment is involved in the development, production and sale of cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, and related accessories.

