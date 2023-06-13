Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $300.56.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LAD. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Lithia Motors from $332.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lithia Motors from $233.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Lithia Motors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LAD opened at $258.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.38. Lithia Motors has a 52 week low of $180.00 and a 52 week high of $299.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $227.49 and a 200 day moving average of $232.23.

Lithia Motors Increases Dividend

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $8.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.79 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $11.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lithia Motors will post 34.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lithia Motors

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total value of $44,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,912.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider George N. Hines sold 1,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.55, for a total transaction of $327,129.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,926.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total transaction of $44,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,251 shares in the company, valued at $505,912.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,890 shares of company stock valued at $421,726. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lithia Motors

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 405.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 120.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

Featured Articles

