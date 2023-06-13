Litecoin Market Cap Hits $5.67 Billion (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 13th. Litecoin has a total market cap of $5.67 billion and $449.56 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $77.52 or 0.00299283 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Litecoin has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000237 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00013467 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000540 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000387 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Litecoin Coin Profile
LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 73,137,189 coins. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io.
Litecoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly.
