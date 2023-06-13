Lisk (LSK) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $97.96 Million

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $97.96 million and $3.36 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lisk has traded down 14.4% against the dollar. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for $0.69 or 0.00002668 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00009584 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000277 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002342 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001047 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 141,855,877 coins. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

