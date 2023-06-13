Lisk (LSK) Price Down 8.4% Over Last 7 Days

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for $0.69 or 0.00002663 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lisk has a market capitalization of $98.54 million and $3.23 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Lisk has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00009548 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000275 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002831 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002367 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001037 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 141,859,406 coins. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

