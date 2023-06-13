Linear (LINA) Trading 0.2% Lower Over Last Week

Linear (LINA) traded up 39.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. One Linear coin can currently be bought for about $0.0171 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Linear has a total market cap of $171.30 million and $122.76 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Linear has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Linear Profile

Linear was first traded on September 18th, 2020. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Linear’s official website is linear.finance.

Buying and Selling Linear

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linear should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Linear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

