LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
LightInTheBox Price Performance
Shares of LightInTheBox stock opened at $1.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $134.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.33 and its 200-day moving average is $1.29. LightInTheBox has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $1.88.
LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $156.42 million during the quarter. LightInTheBox had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 38.46%.
About LightInTheBox
LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the online retail sale and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Product Sales; and Services and Others segments. The Product sales segment comprises of sales of products including apparel and other general merchandize through its websites and mobile applications and other supplemental online.
