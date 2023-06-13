LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Price Performance

Shares of LightInTheBox stock opened at $1.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $134.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.33 and its 200-day moving average is $1.29. LightInTheBox has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $1.88.

Get LightInTheBox alerts:

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $156.42 million during the quarter. LightInTheBox had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 38.46%.

Institutional Trading of LightInTheBox

About LightInTheBox

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LightInTheBox stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. ( NYSE:LITB Get Rating ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 34,382 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the online retail sale and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Product Sales; and Services and Others segments. The Product sales segment comprises of sales of products including apparel and other general merchandize through its websites and mobile applications and other supplemental online.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LightInTheBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightInTheBox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.