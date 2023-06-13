LIFULL Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NXCLF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

LIFULL Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NXCLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, an increase of 1,277.8% from the May 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
LIFULL Co.,Ltd. Price Performance
NXCLF stock remained flat at $1.74 during trading on Tuesday. LIFULL Co.,Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1.19 and a 1-year high of $2.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $229.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of -0.38.
LIFULL Co.,Ltd. Company Profile
