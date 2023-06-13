LIFULL Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NXCLF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

LIFULL Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NXCLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, an increase of 1,277.8% from the May 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

LIFULL Co.,Ltd. Price Performance

NXCLF stock remained flat at $1.74 during trading on Tuesday. LIFULL Co.,Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1.19 and a 1-year high of $2.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $229.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of -0.38.

Get LIFULL Co.Ltd. alerts:

LIFULL Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Lifull Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of real estate-related information services. It operates through the following segments: HOME’S Business, Overseas Business, and Others. The HOME’S Business segment provides business support services for real estate developers, customer relationship management assistance for rental operators, and domestic real estate information through the site, LIFULL HOME’S.

Receive News & Ratings for LIFULL Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LIFULL Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.