Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR) Short Interest Update

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 99.0% from the May 15th total of 30,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Stock Performance
Shares of LBSR traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.05. 21,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,226. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.09. Liberty Star Uranium & Metals has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.33.
About Liberty Star Uranium & Metals
