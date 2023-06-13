Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR) Short Interest Update

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 99.0% from the May 15th total of 30,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Stock Performance

Shares of LBSR traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.05. 21,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,226. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.09. Liberty Star Uranium & Metals has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.33.

About Liberty Star Uranium & Metals

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp., a mineral resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Arizona and the Southwest of the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, silver, lead, zinc, manganese, and other metals, including rare earth elements.

