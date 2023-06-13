Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LIBY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LIBY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 916.7% from the May 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Resources Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Liberty Resources Acquisition by 4.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Liberty Resources Acquisition by 128.6% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 26,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 14,875 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Liberty Resources Acquisition by 11.9% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 16,396 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in Liberty Resources Acquisition by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 81,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 17,538 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Resources Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $225,000. 67.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Resources Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of LIBY remained flat at $10.79 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 37 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,862. Liberty Resources Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $10.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.66 and its 200-day moving average is $10.45.

Liberty Resources Acquisition Company Profile

Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the oil and gas sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

