Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Shares Sold by Harris Associates L P

Harris Associates L P lowered its stake in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,062,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,139,364 shares during the quarter. Liberty Global makes up about 1.2% of Harris Associates L P’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Harris Associates L P owned 6.97% of Liberty Global worth $606,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LBTYA. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Liberty Global by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 49,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Liberty Global by 232.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 279,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after buying an additional 195,202 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in Liberty Global by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 43,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 11,544 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $120,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,497 shares in the company, valued at $2,414,759.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $120,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,414,759.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total value of $197,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,500,845.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Liberty Global Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently commented on LBTYA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $27.00 to $24.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Liberty Global from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.90.

Liberty Global stock opened at $16.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Liberty Global plc has a fifty-two week low of $15.22 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.28.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($1.43). Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Global plc will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.