Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Sets New 52-Week High at $94.35

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $94.35 and last traded at $94.35, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.35.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Legrand had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Legrand SA will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective devices, other control and signaling devices, and time and light-sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and busbar systems; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

