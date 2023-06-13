Lake Street Capital Boosts Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Price Target to $27.00

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Lake Street Capital from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.17% from the company’s current price.

EXTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 price target on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Extreme Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Extreme Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Shares of NASDAQ EXTR opened at $24.07 on Tuesday. Extreme Networks has a 52-week low of $8.49 and a 52-week high of $24.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.51 and a 200-day moving average of $18.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 55.98 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Extreme Networks ( NASDAQ:EXTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 79.08%. The company had revenue of $332.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.30 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 26,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $557,130.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 883,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,560,955. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 194,858 shares of company stock worth $4,119,020. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXTR. Voss Capital LLC raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 67.2% during the first quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 5,800,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331,613 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 24.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,055,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141,000 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks during the first quarter worth about $34,506,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks during the third quarter worth about $14,843,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 1,039,205.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 935,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,884,000 after acquiring an additional 935,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

