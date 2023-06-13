Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTWIY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTWIY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 166.7% from the May 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Kurita Water Industries Price Performance

Shares of Kurita Water Industries stock remained flat at C$81.18 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 132 shares, compared to its average volume of 516. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$86.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$87.35. Kurita Water Industries has a twelve month low of C$63.78 and a twelve month high of C$93.83.

Get Kurita Water Industries alerts:

About Kurita Water Industries

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Kurita Water Industries Ltd. provides various water treatment solutions in Japan, Asia, North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The Water Treatment Chemicals segment offers boiler water treatment chemicals, cooling water treatment chemicals, wastewater treatment chemicals, process treatment chemicals, reverse osmosis membrane water treatment chemicals, automobile paint booth chemicals, biomass generation related chemicals, civil engineering and construction related chemicals, marine vessel related water treatment chemicals, chemical dosing systems/chemical dosing control systems, and packaged contract services.

Receive News & Ratings for Kurita Water Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kurita Water Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.