Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTWIY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTWIY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 166.7% from the May 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Kurita Water Industries Price Performance
Shares of Kurita Water Industries stock remained flat at C$81.18 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 132 shares, compared to its average volume of 516. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$86.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$87.35. Kurita Water Industries has a twelve month low of C$63.78 and a twelve month high of C$93.83.
About Kurita Water Industries
