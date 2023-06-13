Kujira (KUJI) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $85.87 Million

Kujira (KUJI) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. In the last seven days, Kujira has traded down 9.6% against the dollar. One Kujira coin can now be purchased for about $0.79 or 0.00003042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kujira has a total market cap of $85.87 million and approximately $338,465.99 worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Kujira

Kujira’s genesis date was November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,398,131 coins and its circulating supply is 108,892,230 coins. Kujira’s official message board is teamkujira.medium.com. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kujira’s official website is kujira.app. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kujira

According to CryptoCompare, “Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kujira has a current supply of 122,398,130.646891 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Kujira is 0.73772128 USD and is down -1.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $344,915.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kujira.app/.”

