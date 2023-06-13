KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KARS) Shares Up 1%

Shares of KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KARS – Get Rating) traded up 1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.89 and last traded at $30.65. 23,584 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 29,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.35.

KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $186.97 million, a P/E ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.32.

Institutional Trading of KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KARS. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 30,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $187,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF by 22.4% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF by 1,693.7% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 135,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after buying an additional 128,416 shares during the last quarter.

KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF Company Profile

The KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF (KARS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of stocks that are involved in the production of electric vehicles or other initiatives that may enhance future mobility.

