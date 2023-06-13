Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 1,495 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Kovack Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Prudential PLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 29,971,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,563,000 after acquiring an additional 479,422 shares in the last quarter. Japan Science & Technology Agency acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,778,800,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,774,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,812,000 after buying an additional 1,678,893 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,854.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,659,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,642,000 after buying an additional 11,062,636 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,315,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,149,000 after buying an additional 1,422,080 shares during the period.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.55. 1,026,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,739,159. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.89. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.26 and a 1-year high of $77.43.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
