Kovack Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Kovack Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,799 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $3,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 201.7% during the fourth quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 34,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 23,098 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 360.3% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 53,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 41,529 shares during the period. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 1,098,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,333,000 after purchasing an additional 14,761 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 196.9% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 6,138 shares during the period. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after buying an additional 4,085 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

VTIP traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $47.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,623,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,177,237. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $46.53 and a 52-week high of $50.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.57.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.029 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%.

(Get Rating)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.