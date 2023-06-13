Kovack Advisors Inc. Purchases 200 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.8% of Kovack Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $3.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $398.62. 3,793,147 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,707,939. The company’s 50 day moving average is $381.37 and its 200 day moving average is $370.68. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $398.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.