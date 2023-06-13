Kovack Advisors Inc. Purchases 128,300 Shares of CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP)

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 913,950 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,300 shares during the period. CalAmp accounts for 0.6% of Kovack Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CalAmp were worth $4,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAMP. B. Riley Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 2,716,959 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,181 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in CalAmp in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,945,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of CalAmp by 292.6% in the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 687,371 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after buying an additional 512,294 shares during the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd bought a new position in shares of CalAmp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,240,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in CalAmp in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,902,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CAMP traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.80. 212,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,614. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.64. CalAmp Corp. has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $7.25.

A number of research firms have commented on CAMP. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CalAmp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of CalAmp from $10.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th.

CalAmp Corp. engages in the provision of wireless access and computer technologies. It operates through the Software and Subscription Services, and Telematics Products segments. The Software and Subscription Services segment offers solutions consisting of telematics devices bundled with cloud-based application enablement and telematics services.

