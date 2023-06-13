Kovack Advisors Inc. Invests $2.44 Million in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,440,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:TLT traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.27. The company had a trading volume of 10,408,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,193,436. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.85 and a 12-month high of $120.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.14.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.273 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

