Kovack Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO)

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 337,501 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 30,500 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned approximately 3.83% of Data I/O worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DAIO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Data I/O by 3.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 272,347 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 9,053 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Data I/O by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 258,172 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 48,229 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Data I/O during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Data I/O by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,735 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Data I/O in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 36.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Data I/O alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Westpark Capital started coverage on Data I/O in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Data I/O Price Performance

DAIO stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,552. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.32. The firm has a market cap of $38.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.00 and a beta of 0.99. Data I/O Co. has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $4.99.

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.23 million for the quarter. Data I/O had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 4.30%.

Data I/O Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Data I/O Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Data I/O Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Data I/O and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.