Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $6.53 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Kovack Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,811,125,000 after acquiring an additional 694,574,437 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5,441.9% during the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,931,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,842,000 after acquiring an additional 6,806,828 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $435,417,000. Continental Investors Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,569.1% during the 3rd quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 1,441,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 234.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,336,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,430,000 after purchasing an additional 936,030 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $215.83. 2,480,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,938,022. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $217.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.55.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

