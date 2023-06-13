Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,744,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,538,000 after purchasing an additional 78,505 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 256,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,825,000 after buying an additional 4,912 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,046,000. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 151,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,023,000 after buying an additional 8,113 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 136,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,738,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period.

RPG stock traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.99. The stock had a trading volume of 17,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,161. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.22. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $138.73 and a 52 week high of $176.56.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

