Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $1.61 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Kovack Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $904,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 284,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,512,000 after buying an additional 118,639 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $11,116,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 78,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHQ traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $49.55. The company had a trading volume of 102,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,644. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $39.18 and a twelve month high of $49.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94.

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

