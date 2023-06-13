Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Kovack Advisors Inc. cut its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 150,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,239,000 after acquiring an additional 9,638 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,303,000. American Trust increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 23,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 4,225 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 276.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 230,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,785,000 after acquiring an additional 169,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 94,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,626,000 after acquiring an additional 15,435 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.76. 124,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,426. The stock has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $76.95 and a 1-year high of $99.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.2197 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

