Kovack Advisors Inc. Buys 285 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tillman Hartley LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $336,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 34,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,401,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,350,000 after acquiring an additional 115,118 shares during the period. Wallace Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 6,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $9,649,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $28,468,984.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $9,649,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $28,468,984.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,308.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,196.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 420,786 shares of company stock worth $26,886,224 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of KO traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.57. The stock had a trading volume of 4,116,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,271,927. The firm has a market cap of $261.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $65.47.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 80.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on KO. UBS Group raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. HSBC reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.