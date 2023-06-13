Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Short Interest Up 441.7% in May

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a growth of 441.7% from the May 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 933,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KGFHY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Kingfisher from GBX 210 ($2.63) to GBX 230 ($2.88) in a report on Monday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.50.

Kingfisher Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS KGFHY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.92. The company had a trading volume of 100,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.28. Kingfisher has a 1-year low of $4.48 and a 1-year high of $7.20.

Kingfisher Increases Dividend

Kingfisher Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.1897 per share. This is an increase from Kingfisher’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.42%.

Kingfisher plc engages in the provision of home improvement products and services through a network of retail stores and other channels. It operates through the following geographical segments: UK & Ireland, France, Poland, and Other. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

