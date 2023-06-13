Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the May 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 352,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Khosla Ventures Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KVSA. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 422.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,243,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,040 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 32.5% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 2,044,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,995,000 after purchasing an additional 501,697 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 1.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,554,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,237,000 after purchasing an additional 27,755 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 1.4% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,419,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,898,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,368,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,881,000 after buying an additional 182,346 shares during the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Stock Up 2.2 %

Khosla Ventures Acquisition stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,919. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.11. Khosla Ventures Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $10.50.

About Khosla Ventures Acquisition

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

