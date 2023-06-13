Keweenaw Land Association (OTCMKTS:KEWL) Trading 4.7% Higher

Keweenaw Land Association, Limited (OTCMKTS:KEWL – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.50 and last traded at $22.50. 105 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.50.
Keweenaw Land Association Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.37 and its 200 day moving average is $22.86.
Keweenaw Land Association Company Profile
Keweenaw Land Association Ltd. operates as a land and timber management company, which engages in the exploration, development, and sale of forest products. Its products include timber species such as hard, birds eye, and red maple, brass wood, yellow and white birch, white and black ash, and black cherry.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Keweenaw Land Association (KEWL)
- Can Cardinal Health Fly Higher In 2023?
- DraftKings Stock, Is There Royally Good Upside Ahead?
- Disney Stock Could Double: Return To Historical Performance
- For AI Exposure, Try Global Artificial Intelligence ETF
- 3 Penny Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Keweenaw Land Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keweenaw Land Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.