Keweenaw Land Association (OTCMKTS:KEWL) Trading 4.7% Higher

Keweenaw Land Association, Limited (OTCMKTS:KEWL – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.50 and last traded at $22.50. 105 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.50.

Keweenaw Land Association Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.37 and its 200 day moving average is $22.86.

Keweenaw Land Association Company Profile

Keweenaw Land Association Ltd. operates as a land and timber management company, which engages in the exploration, development, and sale of forest products. Its products include timber species such as hard, birds eye, and red maple, brass wood, yellow and white birch, white and black ash, and black cherry.

