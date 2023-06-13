Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL) Shares Bought by Berkley W R Corp

Berkley W R Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL – Get Rating) by 101.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 357,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 180,151 shares during the quarter. Berkley W R Corp’s holdings in Kernel Group were worth $3,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KRNL. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Kernel Group by 14.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 398,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Kernel Group in the 1st quarter valued at $491,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its position in shares of Kernel Group by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 49,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 19,410 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC raised its stake in Kernel Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,095,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,746,000 after acquiring an additional 4,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Kernel Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 878,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,596,000 after acquiring an additional 45,922 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Owl Creek Asset Management, L. sold 111,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total transaction of $1,165,175.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 762,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,968,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Kernel Group Stock Performance

Kernel Group Profile

NASDAQ KRNL traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,443. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.40 and a 200-day moving average of $10.25. Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.79 and a 1-year high of $10.49.

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify, acquire, and manage a business in the commerce enablement, supply chain, logistics and related technology infrastructure sectors.

