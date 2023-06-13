KBR (NYSE:KBR) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

KBR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of KBR from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of KBR from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of KBR from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of KBR from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.14.

Shares of KBR traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,276,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,680. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. KBR has a 52 week low of $41.96 and a 52 week high of $64.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.42.

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. KBR had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that KBR will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stuart Bradie sold 119,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.21, for a total value of $7,338,405.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,988,603.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 123,176 shares of company stock valued at $7,533,736 in the last three months. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in KBR by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,250,269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $725,188,000 after purchasing an additional 39,673 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in KBR by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,472,312 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $216,415,000 after purchasing an additional 64,012 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in KBR by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,396,787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,029,000 after purchasing an additional 142,941 shares during the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P grew its position in KBR by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 3,073,508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,197,000 after purchasing an additional 73,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in KBR by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,198,694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,935,000 after purchasing an additional 32,219 shares during the last quarter.

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

