Kathleen M. Keene Sells 4,003 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Stock

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 4,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $250,187.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

IR traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $62.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,696,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,328,860. The firm has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a PE ratio of 38.85 and a beta of 1.42. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.28 and a 12 month high of $63.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.18.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 10.69%. Analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.94%.

Several analysts recently commented on IR shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,054,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,218,134,000 after purchasing an additional 823,749 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,413,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,402,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,810 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,462,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,591,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,634 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 71.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,935,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $985,293,000 after purchasing an additional 7,066,175 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 207.6% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,004,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $389,533,000 after purchasing an additional 6,077,376 shares during the period. 99.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

Featured Articles

