Kathleen M. Keene Sells 4,003 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Stock

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 4,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $250,187.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance
IR traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $62.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,696,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,328,860. The firm has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a PE ratio of 38.85 and a beta of 1.42. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.28 and a 12 month high of $63.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.18.
Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 10.69%. Analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.
Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently commented on IR shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.36.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,054,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,218,134,000 after purchasing an additional 823,749 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,413,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,402,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,810 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,462,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,591,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,634 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 71.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,935,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $985,293,000 after purchasing an additional 7,066,175 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 207.6% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,004,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $389,533,000 after purchasing an additional 6,077,376 shares during the period. 99.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Ingersoll Rand Company Profile
Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.
