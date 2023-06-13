Jupiter Fund Management Plc (OTCMKTS:JFHHF) Short Interest Update

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (OTCMKTS:JFHHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 99.4% from the May 15th total of 291,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18.0 days.

Jupiter Fund Management Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:JFHHF remained flat at $1.33 during trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.63. Jupiter Fund Management has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $1.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.00.

Jupiter Fund Management Company Profile

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

