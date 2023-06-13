Junto Capital Management LP Sells 660,534 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Junto Capital Management LP trimmed its position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 939,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660,534 shares during the period. Junto Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.36% of Aramark worth $38,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARMK. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Aramark by 578.6% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,613,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081,038 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in Aramark during the third quarter worth about $61,807,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aramark by 110.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,402,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,146 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Aramark during the fourth quarter worth about $68,004,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Aramark by 4,311.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,547,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,890 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE ARMK traded up $0.66 on Monday, hitting $40.96. 2,414,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,388,916. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.94 and a 200-day moving average of $38.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Aramark has a 52 week low of $28.74 and a 52 week high of $45.72. The stock has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Aramark’s payout ratio is presently 46.81%.

ARMK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Aramark from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Aramark from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aramark in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Aramark from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Aramark in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aramark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.27.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform and Career Apparel (Uniform). The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

