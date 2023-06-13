Junto Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 215,735 Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 215,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,022,000. Junto Capital Management LP owned about 0.20% of Floor & Decor at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FND. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $66.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Floor & Decor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

Shares of FND stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $96.92. 1,381,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,441,263. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.91 and a 52-week high of $102.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.88.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

