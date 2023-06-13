Junto Capital Management LP Invests $44.83 Million in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 244,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,825,000. FLEETCOR Technologies makes up approximately 1.3% of Junto Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 39,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,258,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 7,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 32,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,894,000 after purchasing an additional 11,682 shares during the period. Goodman Financial Corp raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 47,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.50.

NYSE FLT traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $239.35. 251,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,864. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.69 and a fifty-two week high of $240.72. The company has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $223.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.84.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $901.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.03 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 26.88% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

