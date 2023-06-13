Junto Capital Management LP Has $74.75 Million Stock Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Junto Capital Management LP cut its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 345,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 58,790 shares during the period. LPL Financial makes up about 2.1% of Junto Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Junto Capital Management LP’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $74,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 958.8% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. 94.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on LPL Financial from $244.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on LPL Financial from $205.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on LPL Financial from $246.00 to $228.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on LPL Financial from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA traded down $7.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $196.73. The company had a trading volume of 920,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,097. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $197.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.94. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.68 and a 12 month high of $271.56. The stock has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.14. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.22%.

In other LPL Financial news, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. acquired 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $180.23 per share, with a total value of $100,388.11. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,138.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

