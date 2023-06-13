Junto Capital Management LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Junto Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 965,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 197,804 shares during the quarter. Junto Capital Management LP owned 0.56% of Valvoline worth $31,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VVV. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Valvoline by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Valvoline by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. LVZ Inc. raised its stake in Valvoline by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 9,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Valvoline by 109.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. 90.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valvoline Price Performance

VVV traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.39. The stock had a trading volume of 3,003,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,939,428. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.25 and a 200 day moving average of $34.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 3.95. Valvoline Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.40 and a 1 year high of $39.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Valvoline had a return on equity of 50.51% and a net margin of 79.50%. The firm had revenue of $344.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.12 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VVV shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Valvoline from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup cut Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Valvoline in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Valvoline from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

Insider Activity at Valvoline

In related news, SVP Heidi J. Matheys sold 5,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $205,260.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,854.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Heidi J. Matheys sold 5,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $205,260.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,854.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Heidi J. Matheys sold 2,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $98,377.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,435,823.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc provides automotive services through retail stores in the United States and Canada. It offers cabin air filter, battery replacement, and tire rotation services for various vehicles. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 1,700 system-wide service center stores. The company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky.

