Junto Capital Management LP Cuts Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Junto Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 423,699 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 67,064 shares during the quarter. Junto Capital Management LP owned 0.15% of Match Group worth $17,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Match Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 51,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Match Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Match Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 64,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Match Group by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Match Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 10,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.28. The stock had a trading volume of 5,582,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,677,151. The company has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 39.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.59. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.73 and a 1 year high of $79.37.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Match Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a negative return on equity of 116.87%. The business had revenue of $787.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

MTCH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Match Group from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Match Group from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Match Group from $55.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Match Group from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Match Group from $70.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.14.

In other Match Group news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim bought 31,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,082,759.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

