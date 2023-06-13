Junto Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 834,509 Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 834,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $60,377,000. Interactive Brokers Group comprises about 1.7% of Junto Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Junto Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.20% of Interactive Brokers Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBKR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 33.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,589,000 after purchasing an additional 40,304 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 213.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 9,395 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 10.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 14.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $699,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Interactive Brokers Group

In related news, Director Philip Uhde sold 108,844 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total value of $8,900,173.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,270 shares in the company, valued at $185,617.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

Shares of IBKR traded down $2.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $76.99. 945,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,084,571. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.43 and a 52-week high of $90.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.05. The firm has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.78.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.05). Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.20.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

