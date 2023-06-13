Junto Capital Management LP Buys New Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 549,507 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,634,000. Junto Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.11% of Trade Desk at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1.3% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1.8% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 13,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on Trade Desk from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Trade Desk from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. BTIG Research started coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Friday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Trade Desk from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.22.

Shares of TTD traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.48. 2,908,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,251,813. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.48. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $78.60. The company has a market capitalization of $36.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 503.20, a PEG ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.75.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $382.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trade Desk news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 477,194 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $28,951,359.98. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 470,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,571,323.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $178,140.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 74,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,399,104.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 477,194 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $28,951,359.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 470,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,571,323.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,019,194 shares of company stock worth $62,214,552 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

