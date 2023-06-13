Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:JUN3) Trading Up 0.3%

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:JUN3 – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €30.94 ($33.27) and last traded at €30.72 ($33.03). Approximately 32,178 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 126,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at €30.62 ($32.92).

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €31.33 and its 200 day moving average price is €31.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.80.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, provides products and solutions in the fields of material handling equipment, automated systems, digital solutions, and matching services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Intralogistics and Financial Services. The Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing equipment products; sells and leases used trucks; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

