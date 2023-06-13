JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST) Shares Sold by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 66,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,951 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $3,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 358.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Performance

BATS JMST remained flat at $50.56 on Monday. 184,729 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.61.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

